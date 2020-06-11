All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

5726 Donna Avenue

5726 Donna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5726 Donna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Leased before listed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Donna Avenue have any available units?
5726 Donna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5726 Donna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Donna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Donna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue offer parking?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5726 Donna Avenue has a pool.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
