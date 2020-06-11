Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5726 Donna Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5726 Donna Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5726 Donna Avenue
5726 Donna Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5726 Donna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Leased before listed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have any available units?
5726 Donna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5726 Donna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Donna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Donna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue offer parking?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5726 Donna Avenue has a pool.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5726 Donna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5726 Donna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College