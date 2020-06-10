All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019

5724 Hollywood Boulevard

5724 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5724 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Relax in style this Holiday Season in these beautifully appointed units starting at just $2,895! Featuring large bedrooms opposite the comfortable living/dining area giving privacy to roommates and families alike, ample closet space for all your treasures, and private patio or balcony with views of the City and Hollywood Hills. Fully loaded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and tons of counter/cabinet space for lots of home-cooked meals as the weather cools off. 2 FREE gated/garage parking spaces included with rent and we welcome your furry friends! Look no further, your Hollywood Haven awaits! Choose from East, West, or South facing units with move in dates now through February! Call or text today to set up your personal tour! 424-347-2245

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12636166

(RLNE5263610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
5724 Hollywood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 Hollywood Boulevard have?
Some of 5724 Hollywood Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Hollywood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5724 Hollywood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5724 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5724 Hollywood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5724 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5724 Hollywood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5724 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5724 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5724 Hollywood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
