5724 Hollywood Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Relax in style this Holiday Season in these beautifully appointed units starting at just $2,895! Featuring large bedrooms opposite the comfortable living/dining area giving privacy to roommates and families alike, ample closet space for all your treasures, and private patio or balcony with views of the City and Hollywood Hills. Fully loaded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and tons of counter/cabinet space for lots of home-cooked meals as the weather cools off. 2 FREE gated/garage parking spaces included with rent and we welcome your furry friends! Look no further, your Hollywood Haven awaits! Choose from East, West, or South facing units with move in dates now through February! Call or text today to set up your personal tour! 424-347-2245



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12636166



