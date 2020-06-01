5716 LA MIRADA Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in the heart of Hollywood! This 2nd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded bathrooms, new blinds, air conditioning, and new paint. One parking spot included with rent. Small pets considered. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More! Come and see it today!