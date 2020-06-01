All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5716 LA MIRADA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5716 LA MIRADA Avenue

5716 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5716 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in the heart of Hollywood! This 2nd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded bathrooms, new blinds, air conditioning, and new paint. One parking spot included with rent. Small pets considered. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More! Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue have any available units?
5716 LA MIRADA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue have?
Some of 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5716 LA MIRADA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College