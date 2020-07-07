5700 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Mid-City West
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
Amenities:
24 Hour Laundry Facilities On site All Electric Kitchen Breakfast Bar Cable Ready Carpeted Floors Ceiling Fan(s) Central Air/Heating Covered Parking Disability Access Dishwasher Extra Storage Furnished Available Garbage Disposal Microwave Mirrored Closet Doors Pantry Private Balconies and Patios Refrigerator Spectacular Views Available Vertical Blinds
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR have any available units?
5700 6th St Unit: 2DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.