Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5700 6th St Unit: 2DR

5700 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5700 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
Amenities:

24 Hour Laundry Facilities On site
All Electric Kitchen
Breakfast Bar
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Ceiling Fan(s)
Central Air/Heating
Covered Parking
Disability Access
Dishwasher
Extra Storage
Furnished Available
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Mirrored Closet Doors
Pantry
Private Balconies and Patios
Refrigerator
Spectacular Views Available
Vertical Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR have any available units?
5700 6th St Unit: 2DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR have?
Some of 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR currently offering any rent specials?
5700 6th St Unit: 2DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR pet-friendly?
No, 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR offer parking?
Yes, 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR offers parking.
Does 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR have a pool?
No, 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR does not have a pool.
Does 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR have accessible units?
Yes, 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR has accessible units.
Does 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 6th St Unit: 2DR has units with dishwashers.

