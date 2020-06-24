Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 569 N.rossmore Ave.
569 N.rossmore Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
569 N.rossmore Ave
569 North Rossmore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
569 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Disclaimer
Units under rent stabilization
- 12 month lease required
- Owner pays water and trash
- Sorry, No pets accepted
- Pictures and/or floor plan may not be exact to unit
- Square footage is approximate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 569 N.rossmore Ave have any available units?
569 N.rossmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 569 N.rossmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
569 N.rossmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 N.rossmore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 569 N.rossmore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 569 N.rossmore Ave offer parking?
No, 569 N.rossmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 569 N.rossmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 N.rossmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 N.rossmore Ave have a pool?
No, 569 N.rossmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 569 N.rossmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 569 N.rossmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 569 N.rossmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 569 N.rossmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 569 N.rossmore Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 569 N.rossmore Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
