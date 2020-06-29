Rent Calculator
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM
567 W 17th
567 West 17th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
567 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice one level apartment. New double pane windows, new flooring in living room, and bedroom, new paint. Laundry hock ups inside. Near public transportation, beach/ocean, rear unit, one common wall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 567 W 17th have any available units?
567 W 17th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 567 W 17th currently offering any rent specials?
567 W 17th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 W 17th pet-friendly?
No, 567 W 17th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 567 W 17th offer parking?
Yes, 567 W 17th offers parking.
Does 567 W 17th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 W 17th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 W 17th have a pool?
No, 567 W 17th does not have a pool.
Does 567 W 17th have accessible units?
No, 567 W 17th does not have accessible units.
Does 567 W 17th have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 W 17th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 W 17th have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 W 17th does not have units with air conditioning.
