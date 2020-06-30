566 W. Santa Cruz St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LISTING PRICE JUST REDUCED!! A GREAT HOME FOR A GREAT BARGAIN!! This charming home has been Newley renovated with great attention to detail by owner and has three bedrooms/two bathrooms and is located in Central San Pedro. The updates include all new hardwood flooring throughout the living spaces and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the entire home creating a clean and crisp feeling sure to make you immediately feel at home. You will have your own private front yard/patio area that has been beautifully updated and maintained as well. For your convenience your washer and dryer hookups are located on the property easily accessible. A detached one car garage available also comes with the home.

To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com. if you have any questions feel free to contact Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123



*Landscape is Covered By Owner-Water, Electricity, Gas, Trash are Paid By the Tenants.

*Renters Insurance is Required Upon Signing the Lease.