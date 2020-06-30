All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

566 W. Santa Cruz St

566 West Santa Cruz Street · No Longer Available
Location

566 West Santa Cruz Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LISTING PRICE JUST REDUCED!! A GREAT HOME FOR A GREAT BARGAIN!! This charming home has been Newley renovated with great attention to detail by owner and has three bedrooms/two bathrooms and is located in Central San Pedro. The updates include all new hardwood flooring throughout the living spaces and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the entire home creating a clean and crisp feeling sure to make you immediately feel at home. You will have your own private front yard/patio area that has been beautifully updated and maintained as well. For your convenience your washer and dryer hookups are located on the property easily accessible. A detached one car garage available also comes with the home.
To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com. if you have any questions feel free to contact Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123

*Landscape is Covered By Owner-Water, Electricity, Gas, Trash are Paid By the Tenants.
*Renters Insurance is Required Upon Signing the Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 W. Santa Cruz St have any available units?
566 W. Santa Cruz St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 566 W. Santa Cruz St have?
Some of 566 W. Santa Cruz St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 W. Santa Cruz St currently offering any rent specials?
566 W. Santa Cruz St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 W. Santa Cruz St pet-friendly?
No, 566 W. Santa Cruz St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 566 W. Santa Cruz St offer parking?
Yes, 566 W. Santa Cruz St offers parking.
Does 566 W. Santa Cruz St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 566 W. Santa Cruz St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 W. Santa Cruz St have a pool?
No, 566 W. Santa Cruz St does not have a pool.
Does 566 W. Santa Cruz St have accessible units?
No, 566 W. Santa Cruz St does not have accessible units.
Does 566 W. Santa Cruz St have units with dishwashers?
No, 566 W. Santa Cruz St does not have units with dishwashers.

