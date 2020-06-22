All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 15 2019 at 7:50 PM

5655 Topeka Drive

5655 N Topeka Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5655 N Topeka Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New listing!Turn Key,Move in Ready. You'll love staying in our modern home - newly furnished (Optional) & equipped with everything needed for a comfortable stay! Includes Nest thermostat for central air conditioning, private front yard & gated parking for 4 cars.

Walk to the famous Ventura Blvd or drive to Westfield (HUGE) shopping mall, Hollywood, Universal Studios, Venice/Santa Monica Beach, Getty Museum, Melrose/Rodeo Drive, La Brea Tar Pits, Hollywood Bowl, Runyon Canyon trails & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5655 Topeka Drive have any available units?
5655 Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5655 Topeka Drive have?
Some of 5655 Topeka Drive's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5655 Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5655 Topeka Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5655 Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5655 Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5655 Topeka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5655 Topeka Drive does offer parking.
Does 5655 Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5655 Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5655 Topeka Drive have a pool?
No, 5655 Topeka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5655 Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 5655 Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5655 Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5655 Topeka Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
