Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5654 Elmer Avenue #B
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

5654 Elmer Avenue #B

5654 Elmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5654 Elmer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available Now
Detached Guest House
Bamboo Floors
1 Bed/ 1 Bath
Electric Fireplace
Approx 650 sqft
One Story
Recessed Lighting
Beautiful High-End Kitchen
High-end Appliances
Gas Stove Top, Double Oven, Fridge
Dishwasher
Gorgeous Bathroom Remodel including a bidet toilet
3 Ductless AC/Heat units throughout
Private back patio &; Shared side yard.
LG Washer/Dryer in Unit
Two Tandem Parking Spaces - Gated
Minutes from NoHo Arts District
Close to Metro
DETAILSAvailable Now
One Year Minimum Lease
Tenant Pays Trash ($75/mo) Owner Pays all other Utilities including HBO and Internet!
Pets considered with additional deposit - Owner has a dog!
Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5654 Elmer Avenue #B have any available units?
5654 Elmer Avenue #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5654 Elmer Avenue #B have?
Some of 5654 Elmer Avenue #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5654 Elmer Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
5654 Elmer Avenue #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5654 Elmer Avenue #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5654 Elmer Avenue #B is pet friendly.
Does 5654 Elmer Avenue #B offer parking?
Yes, 5654 Elmer Avenue #B offers parking.
Does 5654 Elmer Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5654 Elmer Avenue #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5654 Elmer Avenue #B have a pool?
No, 5654 Elmer Avenue #B does not have a pool.
Does 5654 Elmer Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 5654 Elmer Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5654 Elmer Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5654 Elmer Avenue #B has units with dishwashers.

