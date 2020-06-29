5654 Elmer Avenue #B

Amenities
Available Now
Detached Guest House
Bamboo Floors
1 Bed/ 1 Bath
Electric Fireplace
Approx 650 sqft
One Story
Recessed Lighting
Beautiful High-End Kitchen
High-end Appliances
Gas Stove Top, Double Oven, Fridge
Dishwasher
Gorgeous Bathroom Remodel including a bidet toilet
3 Ductless AC/Heat units throughout
Private back patio &; Shared side yard.
LG Washer/Dryer in Unit
Two Tandem Parking Spaces - Gated
Minutes from NoHo Arts District
Close to Metro
DETAILSAvailable Now
One Year Minimum Lease
Tenant Pays Trash ($75/mo) Owner Pays all other Utilities including HBO and Internet!
Pets considered with additional deposit - Owner has a dog!
Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval)