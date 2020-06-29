5654 Elmer Avenue #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available Now

Detached Guest House

Bamboo Floors

1 Bed/ 1 Bath

Electric Fireplace

Approx 650 sqft

One Story

Recessed Lighting

Beautiful High-End Kitchen

High-end Appliances

Gas Stove Top, Double Oven, Fridge

Dishwasher

Gorgeous Bathroom Remodel including a bidet toilet

3 Ductless AC/Heat units throughout

Private back patio &; Shared side yard.

LG Washer/Dryer in Unit

Two Tandem Parking Spaces - Gated

Minutes from NoHo Arts District

Close to Metro

DETAILSAvailable Now

One Year Minimum Lease

Tenant Pays Trash ($75/mo) Owner Pays all other Utilities including HBO and Internet!

Pets considered with additional deposit - Owner has a dog!

Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval)