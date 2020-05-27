All apartments in Los Angeles
5652 Yolanda Ave. #6

5652 Yolanda Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5652 Yolanda Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded 2+1 condo w/parking + pool, AVAILABLE NOW! (5652 Yolanda) - Single-story Tarzana condo, available for immediate occupancy! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/almost 800 SQF; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); central heat + air; community laundry; balcony; 2 tandem parking spaces; community pool; trash included; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

(RLNE4556092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 have any available units?
5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 have?
Some of 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 is pet friendly.
Does 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 offers parking.
Does 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 have a pool?
Yes, 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 has a pool.
Does 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 have accessible units?
No, 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5652 Yolanda Ave. #6 has units with dishwashers.
