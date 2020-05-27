5652 Yolanda Ave. #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded 2+1 condo w/parking + pool, AVAILABLE NOW! (5652 Yolanda) - Single-story Tarzana condo, available for immediate occupancy! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/almost 800 SQF; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); central heat + air; community laundry; balcony; 2 tandem parking spaces; community pool; trash included; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.



(RLNE4556092)