5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue

5628 Auckland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5628 Auckland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this Stunning, Green Certified, Contemporary Luxury Fourplex in Prime North Hollywood near Noho Arts District and Studios! Enjoy Townhouse-Style Living within this 3-story, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Beautifully designed with an Open Floor Plan with natural light flowing through large windows. Contemporary style kitchen includes a stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a gas range. Also included in Townhouse: White Quartz Countertops, Luxe Bathrooms with Custom Tiles and Finishes Washer / Dyer In Unit, Central Air / Heat and a Private 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue have any available units?
5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue have?
Some of 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 North AUCKLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

