Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM
1 of 40
5625 CRESCENT
5625 Crescent Park W
·
No Longer Available
Location
5625 Crescent Park W, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5625 CRESCENT have any available units?
5625 CRESCENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5625 CRESCENT currently offering any rent specials?
5625 CRESCENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 CRESCENT pet-friendly?
No, 5625 CRESCENT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5625 CRESCENT offer parking?
No, 5625 CRESCENT does not offer parking.
Does 5625 CRESCENT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 CRESCENT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 CRESCENT have a pool?
No, 5625 CRESCENT does not have a pool.
Does 5625 CRESCENT have accessible units?
No, 5625 CRESCENT does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 CRESCENT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 CRESCENT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5625 CRESCENT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5625 CRESCENT does not have units with air conditioning.
