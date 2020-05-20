All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 562 N Kenmore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
562 N Kenmore Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

562 N Kenmore Ave

562 North Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

562 North Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
SLEEK & MODERN 2BD/1BA in Hollywood! - Property Id: 300701

Equipped with ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART APPLIANCES including dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, IN-UNIT washer and dryer, BEAUTIFUL laminate wood flooring, central air, and heat. Custom-designed cabinets, quartz counters, and recessed lighting.

Pet-friendly community. Outdoor BBQ dining. Secured building with gated parking.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1 MONTH FREE - Schedule your virtual or in-person showing today!

Monthly rent range starting at $2,400 - $2,600 depending on unit.

DISCLAIMER: Square Footage is approximate. Pictures featured may not be of exact unit. Pricing & availability are subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300701
Property Id 300701

(RLNE5857206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 N Kenmore Ave have any available units?
562 N Kenmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 562 N Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 562 N Kenmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 N Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
562 N Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 N Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 562 N Kenmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 562 N Kenmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 562 N Kenmore Ave offers parking.
Does 562 N Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 562 N Kenmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 N Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 562 N Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 562 N Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 562 N Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 562 N Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 N Kenmore Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College