All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5611 Carlton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5611 Carlton Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

5611 Carlton Way

Open Now until 6pm
5611 Carlton Way · (323) 601-0257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5611 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5611 Carlton Way.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Welcome to 5611 Carlton Way - Where comfort and convenience await! Find your new home in these completely renovated efficiency and one-bedroom apartments, with wood-inspired floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting.This centrally located neighborhood has views of the famous Hollywood sign, close proximity to amazing coffee shops like Coffee Commissary, grocery stores such as Ralph's and easy access to the 101 highway, you will feel a true sense of Los Angeles living at this newly updated, iconic property. Live Local and enjoy this unbeatable location. Our neighborhood, your place.

You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high-quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Lo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: 20lb weight limit
Parking Details: $150/month. No spots currently available. Covered lot.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Carlton Way have any available units?
5611 Carlton Way has 5 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 Carlton Way have?
Some of 5611 Carlton Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Carlton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Carlton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Carlton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 Carlton Way is pet friendly.
Does 5611 Carlton Way offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Carlton Way offers parking.
Does 5611 Carlton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Carlton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Carlton Way have a pool?
No, 5611 Carlton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Carlton Way have accessible units?
No, 5611 Carlton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Carlton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Carlton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5611 Carlton Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity