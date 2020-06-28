All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5610 HOOPER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5610 HOOPER Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

5610 HOOPER Avenue

5610 Hooper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5610 Hooper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated lower unit. Beautiful hardwood floors, large kitchen with glass tile backsplash and beautiful slow closing cabinets and quartz countertops. Two decent sized bedrooms.There are washer dryer hookups in the unit. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. New windows, new lighting fixtures. Minutes to shopping and beautiful park. Completely renovated unit. Available for showing after Septeber 9. Due south of downtown LA. Tenant pays, electric, gas, cable, phone. Landlord pays water and trash. Credit report fee $25 paid by tenant. CAR Application required (1 per tenant over 18) No parking included in lease. Street parking only. No Section 8. Please submit CAR Application, ID, Bank statement, pay stub, and cover letter to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 HOOPER Avenue have any available units?
5610 HOOPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 HOOPER Avenue have?
Some of 5610 HOOPER Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 HOOPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5610 HOOPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 HOOPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5610 HOOPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5610 HOOPER Avenue offer parking?
No, 5610 HOOPER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5610 HOOPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 HOOPER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 HOOPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 5610 HOOPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5610 HOOPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5610 HOOPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 HOOPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 HOOPER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College