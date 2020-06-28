5610 HOOPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated lower unit. Beautiful hardwood floors, large kitchen with glass tile backsplash and beautiful slow closing cabinets and quartz countertops. Two decent sized bedrooms.There are washer dryer hookups in the unit. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. New windows, new lighting fixtures. Minutes to shopping and beautiful park. Completely renovated unit. Available for showing after Septeber 9. Due south of downtown LA. Tenant pays, electric, gas, cable, phone. Landlord pays water and trash. Credit report fee $25 paid by tenant. CAR Application required (1 per tenant over 18) No parking included in lease. Street parking only. No Section 8. Please submit CAR Application, ID, Bank statement, pay stub, and cover letter to apply.