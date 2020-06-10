Rent Calculator
561 PASEO MIRAMAR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:11 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
561 PASEO MIRAMAR
561 Paseo Miramar
·
No Longer Available
Location
561 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 561 PASEO MIRAMAR have any available units?
561 PASEO MIRAMAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 561 PASEO MIRAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
561 PASEO MIRAMAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 PASEO MIRAMAR pet-friendly?
No, 561 PASEO MIRAMAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 561 PASEO MIRAMAR offer parking?
Yes, 561 PASEO MIRAMAR offers parking.
Does 561 PASEO MIRAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 PASEO MIRAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 PASEO MIRAMAR have a pool?
No, 561 PASEO MIRAMAR does not have a pool.
Does 561 PASEO MIRAMAR have accessible units?
No, 561 PASEO MIRAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 561 PASEO MIRAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 PASEO MIRAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 PASEO MIRAMAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 PASEO MIRAMAR does not have units with air conditioning.
