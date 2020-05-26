Rent Calculator
5609 Meridian St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM
5609 Meridian St
5609 Meridian St
·
No Longer Available
Location
5609 Meridian St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5609 Meridian St - Property Id: 140028
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140028p
Property Id 140028
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5062738)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5609 Meridian St have any available units?
5609 Meridian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5609 Meridian St have?
Some of 5609 Meridian St's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5609 Meridian St currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Meridian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Meridian St pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Meridian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5609 Meridian St offer parking?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Meridian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Meridian St have a pool?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Meridian St have accessible units?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Meridian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not have units with dishwashers.
