All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5609 Meridian St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5609 Meridian St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

5609 Meridian St

5609 Meridian St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5609 Meridian St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5609 Meridian St - Property Id: 140028

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140028p
Property Id 140028

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Meridian St have any available units?
5609 Meridian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Meridian St have?
Some of 5609 Meridian St's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Meridian St currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Meridian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Meridian St pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Meridian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5609 Meridian St offer parking?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Meridian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Meridian St have a pool?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Meridian St have accessible units?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Meridian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Meridian St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College