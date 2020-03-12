All apartments in Los Angeles
558 South Saint Andrews Place
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:15 AM

558 South Saint Andrews Place

558 South Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

558 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Vintage Apartment. Recently Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom. Private Entry. Large Private Patio. Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Dining Room and Living Room. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Located on the edge of Mid-Wilshire and Koreatown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 South Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
558 South Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 South Saint Andrews Place have?
Some of 558 South Saint Andrews Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 South Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
558 South Saint Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 South Saint Andrews Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 South Saint Andrews Place is pet friendly.
Does 558 South Saint Andrews Place offer parking?
Yes, 558 South Saint Andrews Place offers parking.
Does 558 South Saint Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 South Saint Andrews Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 South Saint Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 558 South Saint Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 558 South Saint Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 558 South Saint Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 558 South Saint Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 South Saint Andrews Place does not have units with dishwashers.
