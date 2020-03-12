558 South Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Greater Wilshire
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Vintage Apartment. Recently Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom. Private Entry. Large Private Patio. Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Dining Room and Living Room. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Located on the edge of Mid-Wilshire and Koreatown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 558 South Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
558 South Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.