5555 CARLTON Way
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

5555 CARLTON Way

5555 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5555 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful 1 bed + 1 bath is now available. This 2nd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator), custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, air conditioning and new paint. One parking spot included. Community laundry in building. All pets considered. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 CARLTON Way have any available units?
5555 CARLTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5555 CARLTON Way have?
Some of 5555 CARLTON Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 CARLTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
5555 CARLTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 CARLTON Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5555 CARLTON Way is pet friendly.
Does 5555 CARLTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 5555 CARLTON Way offers parking.
Does 5555 CARLTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5555 CARLTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 CARLTON Way have a pool?
No, 5555 CARLTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 5555 CARLTON Way have accessible units?
No, 5555 CARLTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 CARLTON Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 CARLTON Way does not have units with dishwashers.
