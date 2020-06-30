All apartments in Los Angeles
5550 Hollywood Blvd
5550 Hollywood Blvd

5550 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5550 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,350* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,440* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,460* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,780/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Hollywood apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this stylishly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, pretty living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX178)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

A Few Things To Note

-Photos are from a similar property.
-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

