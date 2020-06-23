Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5550 Colbath Avenue
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5550 Colbath Avenue
5550 N Colbath Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5550 N Colbath Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 2205 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is located at 5550 Colbath Ave Van Nuys, California.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5550 Colbath Avenue have any available units?
5550 Colbath Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5550 Colbath Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Colbath Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Colbath Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Colbath Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5550 Colbath Avenue offer parking?
No, 5550 Colbath Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Colbath Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Colbath Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Colbath Avenue have a pool?
No, 5550 Colbath Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Colbath Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5550 Colbath Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Colbath Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Colbath Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 Colbath Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 Colbath Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
