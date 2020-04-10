All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

5540 Owensmouth Avenue

5540 Owensmouth Avenue · (747) 888-7388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5540 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
Hi-Ceiling,spacious two bedroom plus two bathrooms plus LOFT available in prime location at the MET Warner Center (Woodland Hills, CA).
Top Floor overlooking City Lights
Tall Ceilings
Sunny Windows and Naturally Well-lit
Fun Neighborhood
Open Floor Plan and Adequate Storage
Walk-in Closet
Two parking spaces in Garage very close to elevator and entrance
Safe and Secure Compound
Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms
Available now for rent
Light and bright with lots of storage and big balcony that has more storage , peaceful setting , Ideal location with easy freeway access that helps make your commute a breeze. Walking distance attractions worth noting: park,nightlife,shopping
Residents love living at the MET because of all the amenities. You will feel like you are living at a resort. Amenities include:
6 Tennis Courts
4 Resort-style Swimming Pools
Jacuzzis
Modern Fitness Center
Spacious Sauna
Poolside Deck
24 Hour Guard-Gated Entrance
24 Hour Security Patrol
Visitor Parking with Check in
Green & Pristine Landscaping
Indoor Basketball Court
Indoor Racquetball Court
Playground for Kids
Pet friendly Community
It's a friendly place to live. You can walk to Concerts in the Park during summer, the brand new "Westfield Topanga and the Village", shops, dining, and more.
Call TO Schedule a viewing (747)888-7388
Credit report, criminal background check and eviction history report required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5540 Owensmouth Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5540 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Owensmouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5540 Owensmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
