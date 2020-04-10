5540 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court elevator gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage guest parking sauna tennis court

Hi-Ceiling,spacious two bedroom plus two bathrooms plus LOFT available in prime location at the MET Warner Center (Woodland Hills, CA).

Top Floor overlooking City Lights

Tall Ceilings

Sunny Windows and Naturally Well-lit

Fun Neighborhood

Open Floor Plan and Adequate Storage

Walk-in Closet

Two parking spaces in Garage very close to elevator and entrance

Safe and Secure Compound

Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms

Available now for rent

Light and bright with lots of storage and big balcony that has more storage , peaceful setting , Ideal location with easy freeway access that helps make your commute a breeze. Walking distance attractions worth noting: park,nightlife,shopping

Residents love living at the MET because of all the amenities. You will feel like you are living at a resort. Amenities include:

6 Tennis Courts

4 Resort-style Swimming Pools

Jacuzzis

Modern Fitness Center

Spacious Sauna

Poolside Deck

24 Hour Guard-Gated Entrance

24 Hour Security Patrol

Visitor Parking with Check in

Green & Pristine Landscaping

Indoor Basketball Court

Indoor Racquetball Court

Playground for Kids

Pet friendly Community

It's a friendly place to live. You can walk to Concerts in the Park during summer, the brand new "Westfield Topanga and the Village", shops, dining, and more.

Call TO Schedule a viewing (747)888-7388

Credit report, criminal background check and eviction history report required