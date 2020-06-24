Rent Calculator
5535 Canoga Avenue
5535 N Canoga Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
5535 N Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
An updated condo in the Mets. The Kitchen and 2 Bathrooms are completely remodeled. New Carpet and Paint. The Mets has lots of amenities in the complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
5535 Canoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5535 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Canoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 Canoga Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 Canoga Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
