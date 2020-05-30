All apartments in Los Angeles
5534 Encino Ave #106
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

5534 Encino Ave #106

5534 Encino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Luxury Condo on quiet Cul de Sac - Gorgeous first floor unit in secure building on quiet Cul de Sac.
This spacious condo is bright and elegant with open floor plan. Recently remodeled and well appointed, this unit has luxury and comfort you need. Beautiful wood like laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, high ceilings, central AC, 2 fireplaces and spacious patio.There is lots of closet space and storage.
Great kitchen with granite counter tops, Kenmore stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove, double stainless sinks and spacious pantry.Tons of cabinet space and tile floors.
Large living room with gas fireplace and glass sliding doors leading to covered balcony perfect for entertaining or relaxing.
Master bedroom has its own fireplace and walk in closet. 2 full baths with blue tooth in master bath.Second bedroom with good sized closet and separate doors to patio.
Very convenient to freeway, restaurants and shops including Trader Joe's in walking distance .Don't hesitate on this amazing opportunity.PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER IF YOU ARE RESPONDING TO THIS AD. EMAILS ARE NOT WORKING IN THE SYSTEM..Inquiries with emails only will not be responded to.
will consider small dog or cat ***

Contact Lysa
818-272-5309
RPM SFV.
Broker #01705185

We follow all fair housing laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4461830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Encino Ave #106 have any available units?
5534 Encino Ave #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5534 Encino Ave #106 have?
Some of 5534 Encino Ave #106's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Encino Ave #106 currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Encino Ave #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Encino Ave #106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5534 Encino Ave #106 is pet friendly.
Does 5534 Encino Ave #106 offer parking?
No, 5534 Encino Ave #106 does not offer parking.
Does 5534 Encino Ave #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 Encino Ave #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Encino Ave #106 have a pool?
No, 5534 Encino Ave #106 does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Encino Ave #106 have accessible units?
No, 5534 Encino Ave #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Encino Ave #106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5534 Encino Ave #106 has units with dishwashers.
