5534 Encino Ave #106

Luxury Condo on quiet Cul de Sac - Gorgeous first floor unit in secure building on quiet Cul de Sac.

This spacious condo is bright and elegant with open floor plan. Recently remodeled and well appointed, this unit has luxury and comfort you need. Beautiful wood like laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, high ceilings, central AC, 2 fireplaces and spacious patio.There is lots of closet space and storage.

Great kitchen with granite counter tops, Kenmore stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove, double stainless sinks and spacious pantry.Tons of cabinet space and tile floors.

Large living room with gas fireplace and glass sliding doors leading to covered balcony perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Master bedroom has its own fireplace and walk in closet. 2 full baths with blue tooth in master bath.Second bedroom with good sized closet and separate doors to patio.

Very convenient to freeway, restaurants and shops including Trader Joe's in walking distance.

will consider small dog or cat



