Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5533 sierra vista ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5533 sierra vista ave
5533 Sierra Vista Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5533 Sierra Vista Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single apt - Property Id: 233827
this property is close to transportation, shopping, restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233827
Property Id 233827
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5604601)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5533 sierra vista ave have any available units?
5533 sierra vista ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5533 sierra vista ave currently offering any rent specials?
5533 sierra vista ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 sierra vista ave pet-friendly?
No, 5533 sierra vista ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5533 sierra vista ave offer parking?
No, 5533 sierra vista ave does not offer parking.
Does 5533 sierra vista ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 sierra vista ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 sierra vista ave have a pool?
No, 5533 sierra vista ave does not have a pool.
Does 5533 sierra vista ave have accessible units?
No, 5533 sierra vista ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 sierra vista ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 sierra vista ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 sierra vista ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5533 sierra vista ave does not have units with air conditioning.
