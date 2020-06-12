5526 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

Over Sized Bachelor First Floor apartment in the heart of Hollywood is now available! Laundry inside the unit, Walking distance to Observatory, Franklin Village (La Poubelle, Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Oaks Gourmet), The Metro, Harvard & Stone, Griffith Park, and much more. This unit has lots of natural light, includes Brand New Stainless steel range/oven and refrigerator, Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Two parking spots included (tandem). Owner pays water. Come and see it today!