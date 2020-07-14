5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar playground

OPEN HOUSE !!!

Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.

WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm



PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.



MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT



Section 8 accepted.



Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly



Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...



Hardwood Floor

Security Door

On site manager

Private Bathroom



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bcVhrYBGb3N



This apartment is in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Lemon Grove Park, Robert Burns Park and Hollywood Playground.



5522 Sierra Vista Avenue has a Walk Score of 88 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby schools include Santa Monica Boulevard Community Charter School, Cheder Menachem and Hollywood Primary Center.



The closest grocery stores are Plaza La Cacoteca, Santa Monica Market and Tom's Market.



Nearby coffee shops include A Coffee Shop, Nue Studio & Cafe and Winchell's. Nearby restaurants include El Guanaco Restaurant, Clariza Restaurant and Sunshine Restaurant.