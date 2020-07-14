All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2

5522 Sierra Vista Avenue · (530) 576-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5522 Sierra Vista Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
playground
OPEN HOUSE !!!
Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.
WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm

PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT

Section 8 accepted.

Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly

Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...

Hardwood Floor
Security Door
On site manager
Private Bathroom

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bcVhrYBGb3N

This apartment is in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Lemon Grove Park, Robert Burns Park and Hollywood Playground.

5522 Sierra Vista Avenue has a Walk Score of 88 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby schools include Santa Monica Boulevard Community Charter School, Cheder Menachem and Hollywood Primary Center.

The closest grocery stores are Plaza La Cacoteca, Santa Monica Market and Tom's Market.

Nearby coffee shops include A Coffee Shop, Nue Studio & Cafe and Winchell's. Nearby restaurants include El Guanaco Restaurant, Clariza Restaurant and Sunshine Restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 have any available units?
5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

