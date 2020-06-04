All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5515 Bonner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5515 Bonner Avenue
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

5515 Bonner Avenue

5515 Bonner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5515 Bonner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Great location - few minutes walk to metro station North Hollywood, bus station, and good school

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12081201

(RLNE4778593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have any available units?
5515 Bonner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Bonner Avenue have?
Some of 5515 Bonner Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Bonner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Bonner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Bonner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Bonner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Bonner Avenue offers parking.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Bonner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have a pool?
No, 5515 Bonner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5515 Bonner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Bonner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College