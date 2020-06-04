Rent Calculator
5515 Bonner Avenue
5515 Bonner Avenue
5515 Bonner Avenue
Location
5515 Bonner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Great location - few minutes walk to metro station North Hollywood, bus station, and good school
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have any available units?
5515 Bonner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5515 Bonner Avenue have?
Some of 5515 Bonner Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5515 Bonner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Bonner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Bonner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Bonner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Bonner Avenue offers parking.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Bonner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have a pool?
No, 5515 Bonner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5515 Bonner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Bonner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Bonner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
