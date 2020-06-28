Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5511 Smiley Dr. 2.
Los Angeles, CA
5511 Smiley Dr. 2
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM
5511 Smiley Dr. 2
5511 Smiley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
5511 Smiley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5511 Smiley Dr. Unit 2 - Property Id: 78780
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/78780p
Property Id 78780
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5131094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 have any available units?
5511 Smiley Dr. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 have?
Some of 5511 Smiley Dr. 2's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Smiley Dr. 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 offer parking?
No, 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 have a pool?
No, 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 have accessible units?
No, 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Smiley Dr. 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
