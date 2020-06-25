Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5500 Denker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5500 Denker Avenue
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5500 Denker Avenue
5500 Denker Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5500 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located on the corner of 55th and Denker. 20 minutes from DTLA. In the area of shopping centers and a schools.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=11960342
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4681919)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have any available units?
5500 Denker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5500 Denker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Denker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Denker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue offer parking?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have a pool?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College