Los Angeles, CA
5500 Denker Avenue
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

5500 Denker Avenue

5500 Denker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located on the corner of 55th and Denker. 20 minutes from DTLA. In the area of shopping centers and a schools.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=11960342

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4681919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Denker Avenue have any available units?
5500 Denker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5500 Denker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Denker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Denker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue offer parking?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have a pool?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Denker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Denker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
