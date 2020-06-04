Rent Calculator
Last updated July 20 2019 at 8:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5500 Bluebell Ave
5500 Bluebell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5500 Bluebell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village
Amenities
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
HOUSE IN XINT AREA OF VALLEY VILLAGE POOL, CENTRAL A/C, BEAUTIFULL LANDSCAPING, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, CLOSE TO ALL FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, BUS STOP CALL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5500 Bluebell Ave have any available units?
5500 Bluebell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5500 Bluebell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Bluebell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Bluebell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Bluebell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5500 Bluebell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Bluebell Ave offers parking.
Does 5500 Bluebell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Bluebell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Bluebell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Bluebell Ave has a pool.
Does 5500 Bluebell Ave have accessible units?
No, 5500 Bluebell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Bluebell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Bluebell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Bluebell Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5500 Bluebell Ave has units with air conditioning.
