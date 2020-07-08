All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5474 VILLAGE GREEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5474 VILLAGE GREEN
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5474 VILLAGE GREEN

5474 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5474 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have any available units?
5474 VILLAGE GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5474 VILLAGE GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
5474 VILLAGE GREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5474 VILLAGE GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN offer parking?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not offer parking.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have a pool?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not have a pool.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have accessible units?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College