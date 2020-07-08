Rent Calculator
5474 VILLAGE GREEN
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
5474 VILLAGE GREEN
5474 Village Grn
·
No Longer Available
Location
5474 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have any available units?
5474 VILLAGE GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5474 VILLAGE GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
5474 VILLAGE GREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5474 VILLAGE GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN offer parking?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not offer parking.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have a pool?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not have a pool.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have accessible units?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5474 VILLAGE GREEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5474 VILLAGE GREEN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
