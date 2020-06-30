Rent Calculator
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM
1 of 1
5470 Shelley St
5470 Shelly Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5470 Shelly Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Shelley - Property Id: 247615
Single family home. One story. Two bedroom one bath.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247615
Property Id 247615
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5656817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5470 Shelley St have any available units?
5470 Shelley St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5470 Shelley St have?
Some of 5470 Shelley St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 5470 Shelley St currently offering any rent specials?
5470 Shelley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 Shelley St pet-friendly?
No, 5470 Shelley St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5470 Shelley St offer parking?
No, 5470 Shelley St does not offer parking.
Does 5470 Shelley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5470 Shelley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 Shelley St have a pool?
No, 5470 Shelley St does not have a pool.
Does 5470 Shelley St have accessible units?
No, 5470 Shelley St does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 Shelley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5470 Shelley St does not have units with dishwashers.
