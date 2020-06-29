All apartments in Los Angeles
547 STASSI Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

547 STASSI Lane

547 Stassi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

547 Stassi Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Charming traditional home, in coveted Santa Monica Canyon, with fantastic ocean and canyon views! Situated on a cul-de-sac street and hidden by lush landscaping in front. An abundance of natural light fills the rooms with numerous windows and skylights. Master bedroom includes a retreat with a fireplace and double doors that open to the backyard. Bonus room off of master bedroom offers a separate entrance, perfect for a home office. Two additional bedrooms and bath on opposite side of home. Living room features a fireplace and recessed lighting. Kitchen opens to spacious family room and formal dining room. The backyard is ideal for hosting a pool party and barbequing for friends. Pool is solar heated. Relish the Santa Monica Canyon lifestyle. Only minutes to the beach, Canyon's fine restaurants, acclaimed Canyon Elementary School, and Rustic Canyon Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 STASSI Lane have any available units?
547 STASSI Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 STASSI Lane have?
Some of 547 STASSI Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 STASSI Lane currently offering any rent specials?
547 STASSI Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 STASSI Lane pet-friendly?
No, 547 STASSI Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 547 STASSI Lane offer parking?
No, 547 STASSI Lane does not offer parking.
Does 547 STASSI Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 STASSI Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 STASSI Lane have a pool?
Yes, 547 STASSI Lane has a pool.
Does 547 STASSI Lane have accessible units?
No, 547 STASSI Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 547 STASSI Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 STASSI Lane has units with dishwashers.

