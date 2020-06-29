547 STASSI Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Charming traditional home, in coveted Santa Monica Canyon, with fantastic ocean and canyon views! Situated on a cul-de-sac street and hidden by lush landscaping in front. An abundance of natural light fills the rooms with numerous windows and skylights. Master bedroom includes a retreat with a fireplace and double doors that open to the backyard. Bonus room off of master bedroom offers a separate entrance, perfect for a home office. Two additional bedrooms and bath on opposite side of home. Living room features a fireplace and recessed lighting. Kitchen opens to spacious family room and formal dining room. The backyard is ideal for hosting a pool party and barbequing for friends. Pool is solar heated. Relish the Santa Monica Canyon lifestyle. Only minutes to the beach, Canyon's fine restaurants, acclaimed Canyon Elementary School, and Rustic Canyon Park.