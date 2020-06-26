All apartments in Los Angeles
5460 White Oak Avenue
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

5460 White Oak Avenue

5460 White Oak Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5460 White Oak Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
JUST REMODELED!! Light and bright remodeled unit in Encino Oaks Condominiums. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wide plank reengineered wood like floors throughout. Floor to ceiling windows off the balcony allows for light to come pouring in. Recess lighting, base and crown molding. Updated kitchen with new Samsung stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soft close shaker cabinets! Both adjacent master bedrooms offer their own en-suite bathroom and one with walk-in closet. Plenty of storage. Large balcony off the living area for enjoying those summer evenings. Newer central air and much more. 2 Covered parking spaces. Complex offers many recreational amenities such as full tennis courts, swimming pool and jacuzzi, rec room, fitness room and more. Excellent 5-star rated Encino Charter Elementary school near by. Centrally located to 101, 405 FWY and mins away from Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 White Oak Avenue have any available units?
5460 White Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 White Oak Avenue have?
Some of 5460 White Oak Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 White Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5460 White Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 White Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5460 White Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5460 White Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5460 White Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 5460 White Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 White Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 White Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5460 White Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 5460 White Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5460 White Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 White Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5460 White Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
