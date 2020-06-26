5460 White Oak Avenue

Amenities

JUST REMODELED!! Light and bright remodeled unit in Encino Oaks Condominiums. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wide plank reengineered wood like floors throughout. Floor to ceiling windows off the balcony allows for light to come pouring in. Recess lighting, base and crown molding. Updated kitchen with new Samsung stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soft close shaker cabinets! Both adjacent master bedrooms offer their own en-suite bathroom and one with walk-in closet. Plenty of storage. Large balcony off the living area for enjoying those summer evenings. Newer central air and much more. 2 Covered parking spaces. Complex offers many recreational amenities such as full tennis courts, swimming pool and jacuzzi, rec room, fitness room and more. Excellent 5-star rated Encino Charter Elementary school near by. Centrally located to 101, 405 FWY and mins away from Ventura Blvd.