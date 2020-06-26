All apartments in Los Angeles
5460 W 77th St
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:07 AM

5460 W 77th St

5460 West 77th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5460 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The house is on a large corner lot. A complete extensive renovation was completed in 2017 that modernized the interior floor plan and added an all-new kitchen and baths. Detached 2-car garage. Two wheelchair ramps. There are two master suites. One suit has a private entrance. There is also a large enclosed laundry room and a walk-in storage closet off the main hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 W 77th St have any available units?
5460 W 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 W 77th St have?
Some of 5460 W 77th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 W 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
5460 W 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 W 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5460 W 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 5460 W 77th St offer parking?
Yes, 5460 W 77th St offers parking.
Does 5460 W 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5460 W 77th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 W 77th St have a pool?
No, 5460 W 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 5460 W 77th St have accessible units?
Yes, 5460 W 77th St has accessible units.
Does 5460 W 77th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 W 77th St has units with dishwashers.
