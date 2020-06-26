5460 W 77th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The house is on a large corner lot. A complete extensive renovation was completed in 2017 that modernized the interior floor plan and added an all-new kitchen and baths. Detached 2-car garage. Two wheelchair ramps. There are two master suites. One suit has a private entrance. There is also a large enclosed laundry room and a walk-in storage closet off the main hallway.