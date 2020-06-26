5460 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The house is on a large corner lot. A complete extensive renovation was completed in 2017 that modernized the interior floor plan and added an all-new kitchen and baths. Detached 2-car garage. Two wheelchair ramps. There are two master suites. One suit has a private entrance. There is also a large enclosed laundry room and a walk-in storage closet off the main hallway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5460 W 77th St have any available units?
5460 W 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.