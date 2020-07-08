All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

546 West 20th Street

546 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

546 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Dont Miss Out On This Charming, Two Bed, One Bath Detached Back House.
Located In San Pedro, Just A Few Blocks From The Beautiful Cabrillo Marina!
Original hardwood floors. Second bedroom is perfect for an office or nursery, laundry room inside of the home for convience. Brick Patio area behind house. 1 car garage with auto-opener and alley access.

Appliances included:
-Washer
-Dryer
-Oven/Stove Top

**Utilities Not Included
**No Pets

You may enter the property yourself by registering on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please text Christina or Gabby at (310) 200-5584 or call at (310) 831-0123.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 West 20th Street have any available units?
546 West 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 West 20th Street have?
Some of 546 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
546 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 546 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 546 West 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 546 West 20th Street offers parking.
Does 546 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 546 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 546 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 546 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 546 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

