Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5454 ZELZAH Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5454 ZELZAH Avenue
5454 Zelzah Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
5454 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Bright, updated, and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in the heart of Encino. Walk-in closet, balcony, 2 parking spaces, community pool and spa... Hurry this unit will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5454 ZELZAH Avenue have any available units?
5454 ZELZAH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5454 ZELZAH Avenue have?
Some of 5454 ZELZAH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5454 ZELZAH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5454 ZELZAH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5454 ZELZAH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5454 ZELZAH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5454 ZELZAH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5454 ZELZAH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5454 ZELZAH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5454 ZELZAH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5454 ZELZAH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5454 ZELZAH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5454 ZELZAH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5454 ZELZAH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5454 ZELZAH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5454 ZELZAH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
