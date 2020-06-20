All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221

5429 Newcastle Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

5429 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Fully-furnished! Relax in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment suite filled with all the comfortable features of a home. The separate living area features a full-size sofa bed, comfortable chair, and TV. The private bedrooms provide ultimate relaxation with a queen-size bed and two full-size beds in the other bedroom. Benefit from a fully-equipped kitchen that includes a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, four-burner stove, and utensils. A dining area off the kitchen can easily double as a workspace. Forced-air heating and AC are available.

Other amenities include free pool access. One assigned parking space, carport parking #56. Great location! Gated spacious condo in the Heart of Encino. The community is located near the intersection of Hwy 101 and 405. Within 11 miles you can reach world-famous Hollywood, Universal Studio, Beverly Hills, Getty Center, hiking trails, and Santa Monica beach. Walking distance to prosperous Ventura Boulevard, which has all kinds of services such as supermarkets, restaurants, gas stations, hospitals, etc. Bus service could help you to explore even further. At the center of this quiet and safe community is a beautiful pool. Elevator provides easy access to your home on the second floor for quiet enjoyment and safety.

Laundry room with shared/coin-operated washer and dryer is conveniently a few steps away. No pets. No smoking or illegal drugs. No party or events. Hundred percent follows HOA rules. Any violation will result in a breach of contract, the loss will be charged accordingly. Fully-furnished, free water, free trash, free parking, free hot water, free community pool access, elevator access to the second floor, cross hallway laundry room. Tenant pays for electricity. HOA fees, water, and trash will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Cho

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 have any available units?
5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 have?
Some of 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 pet-friendly?
No, 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 offer parking?
Yes, 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 does offer parking.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 have a pool?
Yes, 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 has a pool.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 have accessible units?
No, 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221 has units with dishwashers.
