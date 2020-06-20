5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport elevator on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance

Fully-furnished! Relax in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment suite filled with all the comfortable features of a home. The separate living area features a full-size sofa bed, comfortable chair, and TV. The private bedrooms provide ultimate relaxation with a queen-size bed and two full-size beds in the other bedroom. Benefit from a fully-equipped kitchen that includes a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, four-burner stove, and utensils. A dining area off the kitchen can easily double as a workspace. Forced-air heating and AC are available.



Other amenities include free pool access. One assigned parking space, carport parking #56. Great location! Gated spacious condo in the Heart of Encino. The community is located near the intersection of Hwy 101 and 405. Within 11 miles you can reach world-famous Hollywood, Universal Studio, Beverly Hills, Getty Center, hiking trails, and Santa Monica beach. Walking distance to prosperous Ventura Boulevard, which has all kinds of services such as supermarkets, restaurants, gas stations, hospitals, etc. Bus service could help you to explore even further. At the center of this quiet and safe community is a beautiful pool. Elevator provides easy access to your home on the second floor for quiet enjoyment and safety.



Laundry room with shared/coin-operated washer and dryer is conveniently a few steps away. No pets. No smoking or illegal drugs. No party or events. Hundred percent follows HOA rules. Any violation will result in a breach of contract, the loss will be charged accordingly. Fully-furnished, free water, free trash, free parking, free hot water, free community pool access, elevator access to the second floor, cross hallway laundry room. Tenant pays for electricity. HOA fees, water, and trash will be covered by the landlord.



No Pets Allowed



