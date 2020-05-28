5420 Russell Ave Apt 25

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Available for immediate move in, this lovely 1bdrm is in an amazing location! Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car.



It's also just one block from Ralph's, Jamba Juice, Starbucks, and a ton of great restaurants, and a ten minute walk to both Los Feliz Village and Franklin Village.



This top floor unit has gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout, air conditioning, extra closet space, and a big kitchen.



Gated parking, onsite laundry, secured entry, and a large pool are also included.



Please ***TEXT*** 805 452 1431 to come and check it out today!



No Pets Allowed



