Los Angeles, CA
5420 Russell Ave Apt 25
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5420 Russell Ave Apt 25

5420 W Russell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5420 W Russell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available for immediate move in, this lovely 1bdrm is in an amazing location! Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car.

It's also just one block from Ralph's, Jamba Juice, Starbucks, and a ton of great restaurants, and a ten minute walk to both Los Feliz Village and Franklin Village.

This top floor unit has gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout, air conditioning, extra closet space, and a big kitchen.

Gated parking, onsite laundry, secured entry, and a large pool are also included.

Please ***TEXT*** 805 452 1431 to come and check it out today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 have any available units?
5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 have?
Some of 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 offers parking.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 have a pool?
Yes, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 has a pool.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 have accessible units?
No, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Russell Ave Apt 25 does not have units with dishwashers.
