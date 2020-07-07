Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM
1 of 7
5414 Newcastle
5414 Newcastle Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
5414 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call listing agent for showing, 818-389-7800
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5414 Newcastle have any available units?
5414 Newcastle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5414 Newcastle currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Newcastle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Newcastle pet-friendly?
No, 5414 Newcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5414 Newcastle offer parking?
No, 5414 Newcastle does not offer parking.
Does 5414 Newcastle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 Newcastle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Newcastle have a pool?
No, 5414 Newcastle does not have a pool.
Does 5414 Newcastle have accessible units?
No, 5414 Newcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Newcastle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 Newcastle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5414 Newcastle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5414 Newcastle does not have units with air conditioning.
