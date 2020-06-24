Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11
5403 Newcastle Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5403 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3434566)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 have any available units?
5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 pet-friendly?
No, 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 offer parking?
No, 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 does not offer parking.
Does 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 have a pool?
No, 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 have accessible units?
No, 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5403 Newcastle Ave Unit #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College