5400 Newcastle Ave 29

Well maintained unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 958 Sqft, recently remodeled and very well located near Ventura Blvd. This unit is awaiting its new family. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, kitchen fully remodeled with granite countertops, new kitchen appliances, open to the dining area. This is a very bright unit with lots of natural light coming in, a great floor plan and just ready for a new buyer to move in. Pool, Spa, Sauna, HOA club with Gym room and Pool table room...Certainly a great unit in a very convenient location.
