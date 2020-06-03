All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 23 2020

5400 Newcastle Ave 29

5400 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
Well maintained and remodeled near Ventura Blvd. - Property Id: 209974

Well maintained unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 958 Sqft, recently remodeled and very well located near Ventura Blvd. This unit is awaiting its new family. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, kitchen fully remodeled with granite countertops, new kitchen appliances, open to the dining area. This is a very bright unit with lots of natural light coming in, a great floor plan and just ready for a new buyer to move in. Pool, Spa, Sauna, HOA club with Gym room and Pool table room...Certainly a great unit in a very convenient location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209974
Property Id 209974

(RLNE5489509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 have any available units?
5400 Newcastle Ave 29 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 have?
Some of 5400 Newcastle Ave 29's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Newcastle Ave 29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 offer parking?
No, 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 have a pool?
Yes, 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 has a pool.
Does 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 have accessible units?
No, 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Newcastle Ave 29 has units with dishwashers.

