All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 537 N Orange Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
537 N Orange Dr.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

537 N Orange Dr.

537 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

537 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0188933007 ---- Come home to this lovely, stylish bungalow on Orange. Located in one of the best areas of LA. Walking distance to Trader Joes, LACMA, the Grove, Mozza, La Tropezianne, Odys & Penelope and more. Plus just a hop skip and a jump to Hollywood, Griffith Park or DTLA. You'll love this beautiful building and the tree-lined street. The apartment features vaulted ceiling, built-ins, modern hardwood floors, and generous closets. The bathroom has been completely redone with brand new hexagon tiling in a lovely gray and classic white subway tile. A dual level floorplan means large windows, with a lot of natural light during the day. The newly renovated farmhouse/modern kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and contains top of the line cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom lighting, countertops, and custom flooring. All this plus ensuite laundry and air conditioning! Available for immediate move-in. Feel free to call (424) 400-7010. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Appliances included Washer/Dryer Gas Range Vaulted Ceilings Recessed Lighting Dual Level A/C Pet-Friendly w/ Deposit parking available for additional fee. LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 N Orange Dr. have any available units?
537 N Orange Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 N Orange Dr. have?
Some of 537 N Orange Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 N Orange Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
537 N Orange Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 N Orange Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 N Orange Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 537 N Orange Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 537 N Orange Dr. offers parking.
Does 537 N Orange Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 N Orange Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 N Orange Dr. have a pool?
No, 537 N Orange Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 537 N Orange Dr. have accessible units?
No, 537 N Orange Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 537 N Orange Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 N Orange Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College