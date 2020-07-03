5357 Newtonia Drive

Amenities
Awesome newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with newer wood floors. Single Story, nice views! Located El Sereno area, close to downtown LA, USC, General Hospital, Dodger Stadium, Cal Sate LA, China Town, Staples Center, Alhambra, Old Town Pasadena and San Marino area
Spacious apartment, quiet, safe and friendly neighborhood, 1 carport parking, immaculate dwelling w/stove; garbage disposal, brand new laundry onsite w/ new washer and dryer, private storage onsite available for extra fee. First floor unit. Ready for occupancy. Water charge is $65.00 per month.