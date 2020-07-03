All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

5357 Newtonia Drive

5357 Newtonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5357 Newtonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Awesome newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with newer wood floors. Single Story, nice views! Located El Sereno area, close to downtown LA, USC, General Hospital, Dodger Stadium, Cal Sate LA, China Town, Staples Center, Alhambra, Old Town Pasadena and San Marino area

Spacious apartment, quiet, safe and friendly neighborhood, 1 carport parking, immaculate dwelling w/stove; garbage disposal, brand new laundry onsite w/ new washer and dryer, private storage onsite available for extra fee. First floor unit. Ready for occupancy. Water charge is $65.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have any available units?
5357 Newtonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5357 Newtonia Drive have?
Some of 5357 Newtonia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5357 Newtonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5357 Newtonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5357 Newtonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5357 Newtonia Drive offers parking.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5357 Newtonia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have a pool?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5357 Newtonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5357 Newtonia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

