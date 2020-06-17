All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

5353 Yarmouth Avenue

5353 Yarmouth Avenue · (818) 561-0892
Location

5353 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Located in Encino is a wonderful Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a BONUS ROOM! This unit is in a controlled accessed building with secured parking, a community pool with a spa, along with a beautifully landscaped courtyard. The unit is bright and spacious. Features includes tile flooring with baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, central AC and lots of storage space. The family room is currently used as a 3rd Bedroom. The open floor-plan of the unit creates a fabulous setting to relax or entertain in your spacious living room. In the dining area you have a large sliding door that opens up to a private balcony where you can add seating. The kitchen is equipped with sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances and a center island, great for a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are well-lit with natural lighting and very spacious! This unit is perfect for a first time buyer or investor who is looking to supplement their income. Centrally located a few blocks away from Ventura Blvd, near schools, Trader Joe’s, popular dining restaurants, the 101 freeways and supermarkets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Yarmouth Avenue have any available units?
5353 Yarmouth Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5353 Yarmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5353 Yarmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5353 Yarmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Yarmouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Yarmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5353 Yarmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5353 Yarmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5353 Yarmouth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5353 Yarmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Yarmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5353 Yarmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5353 Yarmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5353 Yarmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Yarmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5353 Yarmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
