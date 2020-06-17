5353 Yarmouth Avenue

Amenities

Located in Encino is a wonderful Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a BONUS ROOM! This unit is in a controlled accessed building with secured parking, a community pool with a spa, along with a beautifully landscaped courtyard. The unit is bright and spacious. Features includes tile flooring with baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, central AC and lots of storage space. The family room is currently used as a 3rd Bedroom. The open floor-plan of the unit creates a fabulous setting to relax or entertain in your spacious living room. In the dining area you have a large sliding door that opens up to a private balcony where you can add seating. The kitchen is equipped with sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances and a center island, great for a breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are well-lit with natural lighting and very spacious! This unit is perfect for a first time buyer or investor who is looking to supplement their income. Centrally located a few blocks away from Ventura Blvd, near schools, Trader Joe’s, popular dining restaurants, the 101 freeways and supermarkets.