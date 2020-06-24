5349 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

Exclusively listed By Nathaniel Getzels Call or text 818-535-5337 for more information. Updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom premium front unit in Encino. Light and bright with lots of windows and a balcony looking down on the street. Completely updated luxury style unit. The main space is large and bright with an oversized living room and dining area. Upgraded Kitchen with custom countertops, lots of custom built cabinetry and double sinks. The master bedroom has a large window, a custom walk in closet. Master bedroom has an attached upgraded bathroom featuring upgraded white vanities and bespoke white framed mirrors. Bedroom 2 is bright and has an oversized closet. The second bathroom has upgraded vanity with a white framed mirror and white framed medicine cabinet. The toilet and shower bath have a door separating them from the vanity and sink area. The complex Has a gym, Sauna, Pool, Hot tub, a large BBQ area a courtyard. The parking is gated. The unit is very close to Ventura Blvd with dozens of restaurants. Stores, central to Encino courtyard and Tarzana Safari walk and close to 101 Fwy.