Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:44 PM

5349 Newcastle Avenue

5349 Newcastle Avenue · (818) 535-5337
Location

5349 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Exclusively listed By Nathaniel Getzels Call or text 818-535-5337 for more information. Updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom premium front unit in Encino. Light and bright with lots of windows and a balcony looking down on the street. Completely updated luxury style unit. The main space is large and bright with an oversized living room and dining area. Upgraded Kitchen with custom countertops, lots of custom built cabinetry and double sinks. The master bedroom has a large window, a custom walk in closet. Master bedroom has an attached upgraded bathroom featuring upgraded white vanities and bespoke white framed mirrors. Bedroom 2 is bright and has an oversized closet. The second bathroom has upgraded vanity with a white framed mirror and white framed medicine cabinet. The toilet and shower bath have a door separating them from the vanity and sink area. The complex Has a gym, Sauna, Pool, Hot tub, a large BBQ area a courtyard. The parking is gated. The unit is very close to Ventura Blvd with dozens of restaurants. Stores, central to Encino courtyard and Tarzana Safari walk and close to 101 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5349 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
5349 Newcastle Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5349 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 5349 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5349 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5349 Newcastle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5349 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5349 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5349 Newcastle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5349 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5349 Newcastle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5349 Newcastle Avenue has a pool.
Does 5349 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5349 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5349 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
