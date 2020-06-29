All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:52 PM

5345 La Mirada Avenue

5345 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5345 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 Mo. Free O.A.C.!
Nice and bright upper newly renovated 1 bedroom with city views! New wood flooring, gas stove and refrigerator, vertical blinds, air conditioner, great closet space, 1 car gated parking, gated entry, on-site laundry. Short walking distance to shopping and restaurants on Santa Monica Blvd., close to 101 Fwy, Los Feliz, Griffith Park and much more!

Apt. #4 is also available for $1550 mo. + Move-in Special!

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than the numbers in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 La Mirada Avenue have any available units?
5345 La Mirada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5345 La Mirada Avenue have?
Some of 5345 La Mirada Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 La Mirada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5345 La Mirada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 La Mirada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5345 La Mirada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5345 La Mirada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5345 La Mirada Avenue offers parking.
Does 5345 La Mirada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 La Mirada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 La Mirada Avenue have a pool?
No, 5345 La Mirada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5345 La Mirada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5345 La Mirada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 La Mirada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 La Mirada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

