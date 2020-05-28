5344 Circle Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Unique townhouse style updated 2 bed/1.5 bath in Sherman Oaks. Completely upgraded unit with new tile floors, cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, 2 Fireplaces and granite counter-tops! Central Heat and Air. Water and trash included.

Gated parking & laundry onsite.



Blocks away from VanNuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center with sports fields and 3 mile, mostly flat, bike ride to Sepulveda Basin Recreation area with biking/hiking trails, sport fields, golf and lake balboa.



Short distance to 2 Starbucks, Ralphs, Pizza Rev, Panda Express, Nat's Early Bite Cafe and Corky's Restaurant.



Not pictured are common area bbq gas grills and pool.

Competitively priced to fit your needs!



ONLY APPLICATIONS FROM B2REPM.COM ARE ACCEPTED



Centrally and conveniently located in desirable Sherman Oaks where you'll find everything you are looking for in the comfortable lifestyle you deserve!



*no pets, no smoking

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.