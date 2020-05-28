All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5344 Circle Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:42 AM

5344 Circle Drive

5344 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5344 Circle Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unique townhouse style updated 2 bed/1.5 bath in Sherman Oaks. Completely upgraded unit with new tile floors, cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, 2 Fireplaces and granite counter-tops! Central Heat and Air. Water and trash included.
Gated parking & laundry onsite.

Blocks away from VanNuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center with sports fields and 3 mile, mostly flat, bike ride to Sepulveda Basin Recreation area with biking/hiking trails, sport fields, golf and lake balboa.

Short distance to 2 Starbucks, Ralphs, Pizza Rev, Panda Express, Nat's Early Bite Cafe and Corky's Restaurant.

Not pictured are common area bbq gas grills and pool.
Competitively priced to fit your needs!

ONLY APPLICATIONS FROM B2REPM.COM ARE ACCEPTED

Centrally and conveniently located in desirable Sherman Oaks where you'll find everything you are looking for in the comfortable lifestyle you deserve!

*no pets, no smoking
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 Circle Drive have any available units?
5344 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5344 Circle Drive have?
Some of 5344 Circle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5344 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5344 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5344 Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 5344 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Circle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5344 Circle Drive has a pool.
Does 5344 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 5344 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5344 Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

